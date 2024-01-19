Sheryl Sandberg is leaving the Meta board.

The 54-year-old technology executive served as chief operating officer (COO) of Meta Platforms but quit that role in August 2022 and has now resigned from the social media conglomerate - which is behind Facebook and Instagram - altogether after deciding it was the right time to "step away" from the company.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said: "Thank you Sheryl for the extraordinary contributions you have made to our company and community over the years. Your dedication and guidance have been instrumental in driving our success and I am grateful for your unwavering commitment to me and Meta over the years."

Sheryl met Facebook founder Mark, 39, at the home of Dan Rosensweig, a Silicon Valley executive in 2007 during a Christmas party.

Reflecting on their years of working together, Mark told the New Yorker: "We talked for probably an hour by the door!"

Sheryl recalled: "What do you believe? What do you care about? What’s the mission? It was very philosophical!"