Holly Madison's first time at the Playboy Mansion felt like a "dream come true".

The 44-year-old star was one of Hugh Hefners girlfriends for 15 years at the famed home owned by the late magazine owner and explained that she had been working as a waitress at the risque restaurant chain Hooters when she got "lucky" enough to receive an invite.

She told Life and Style magazine: "I was a college student, I worked at Hooters in Santa Monica, and all the women that worked there wanted to go to these parties, and only a few of them were lucky enough to get invited. So, when my roommate and I finally got invited, it felt like a dream come true."

However, the former 'Girls Next Door' star recalled having to "look a certain way" during her time in the mansion and always felt as if she was "walking on egg shells" during her time dating the billionaire, who died in 2017 at the age of 91.

She said: "You were always expected to look a certain way, maintain your hair colour, behave a certain way. It just kind of overall gave me the feeling of walking on eggshells at all times. I wore red lipstick and found out the hard way that Hef didn't like it."

Holly was then asked if it was true that the bathroom pipes had to be replaced from the amount of girls vomiting during their time in the mansion and she admitted it was "sad" to see so many women suffering at the time.

She said: "On my podcast, ['Girls Next Level with Bridget Marquardt'], we've talked to staff and other people who were there at the time that this allegedly happened, and I guess it was a thing. There were people who struggled with really bad eating disorders while I was there, and it was always a sad thing to see."