Travis Kelce is "genuinely happy" in Kansas City.

The 34-year-old sports star - who is dating Taylor Swift - has been playing football for the Kansas City Chiefs since 2013, and he doesn't have any plans to leave the city anytime soon.

A source told PEOPLE: "He loves KC. He's genuinely happy there, and that's why he chose to put down real roots."

Travis' profile has increased since he started dating Taylor, 34.

However, Travis feels happy in Kansas and he's not tempted by a potential move elsewhere.

The insider added: "Most of his friends are just normal guys, and a lot he's known since college. He's a very loyal guy and a lot of his friends have been in his life for a long, long time."

Travis hosted an episode of 'Saturday Night Live' in 2023, and he's been tipped to move into the entertainment industry after he retires from the NFL.

A source previously told PEOPLE: "He's really enjoyed hosting, and after he retires, he wants to lean into acting and hosting. He had a blast at 'Saturday Night Live'."

Travis' sports career remains his focus for the time being.

However, the NFL star "lets loose and loves going out with his friends and travelling" during the off-season.

The insider shared: "He is super fun, very funny and outgoing. Travis is the life of the party, always. He makes you feel like the most special person in the room when you're around him. It doesn't matter who you are."

Asked about his long-term plans, Travis previously said: "The 'Saturday Night Live' stuff kind of opened up a new happiness and a new career path for me, but it’s funny for me to even say that at this point in my career because I think it’s so much further down the road than it is right now."