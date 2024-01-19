Tom Sandoval has started drinking again after eight months of sobriety.

The 40-year-old star quit drinking in 2023, following his cheating scandal with Rachel Leviss - but Tom has now revealed that he's reversed his decision.

The reality star - who split from Ariana Madix following the cheating scandal - told E! News: "I took about eight-and-a-half months off.

"I decided I've gotten through all the things I wanted to get through - going to a music festival, doing BravoCon, filming an entire season of 'Vanderpump Rules', doing my interviews."

Tom is now focused on "moving forward and staying busy" with his career.

He shared: "Going through all of this has got me to understand what is actually important, what should I spend my time and energy and my passion on."

By contrast, Tom announced in September that he was overhauling his lifestyle following the cheating controversy.

The reality star also revealed that he was quitting smoking.

He said on the 'Everybody Loves Tom' podcast: "I haven’t drank since ... I believe it was April 4th or 5th.

"I didn’t really tell a lot of people during the process. I think that kind of helps.

"I also quit smoking cigarettes. I was kind of at the point where I was just chain-smoking cigarettes all day, every day."

Tom also admitted that he regrets hurting Ariana, after they dated for almost a decade.

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star said: "I would never, ever want to hurt somebody like that. Even like my worst enemy. But I think that’s why sometimes you end up hurting those people you care about the most is because of your strong connection with them."