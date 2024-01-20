Calvin Harris is set to sign a mini-residency deal in Las Vegas.

The 40-year-old DJ is reportedly set to earn around £1.2 million a night after negotiating a deal with Fontainebleau's LIV club.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Calvin is a legend on the strip and he’s helped make Las Vegas clubs the place to be. LIV are booking him in for six huge headline slots and are trying to negotiate more."

Calvin has previously performed at some of the best-known nightclubs in Las Vegas, including Hakkasan and Omnia.

And Calvin is currently being lined up for a return to Sin City before the Super Bowl, which will be staged at Allegiant Stadium on February 11.

The insider shared: "Calvin signing up with them is an absolute coup and the plan is to put his first big night on the weekend the Super Bowl comes to town on February 11.

"Everyone on the club scene is talking about Calvin’s comeback.

"It’ll be the hottest ticket in town."

Calvin has actually admitted that he grew "tired" of Las Vegas during his previous stints in the city.

He told BBC Radio 2: "I was there at least every week, playing. It got to the point where I was there a little too much.

"I got tired of it."

Asked if the experience stifled his creativity, Calvin replied: "One million per cent. It was unreal. No tunes were being made.

"I didn’t make any tunes for a year or maybe a year and a half. I was growing carrots and that was great.

"I grew watermelons, which for a Scottish lad, I was buzzing when I grew my first watermelon. But the creative juices weren’t flowing."