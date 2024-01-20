Lily Collins "cannot wait to hug" Ashley Park after her recent health scare.

The 32-year-old actress was hospitalised with "critical septic shock" in the early days of 2024, after her tonsillitis "spiralled" into a potentially life-threatening scenario.

In a recent post on Instagram, Ashley shared: "As I sit here processing and recovering from the first few weeks of 2024, the only word I can think of is grateful. While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs. I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told. (sic)"

Ashley also thanked Paul Forman, her boyfriend and 'Emily in Paris' co-star, for his recent show of support.

She wrote: "Grateful most of all to @peforman for being unconditionally by my side through all this. You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know. I love you Paul. More than I can ever say. (sic)"

Lily, 34, has now taken to social media to send her support to Ashley.

In response to Ashley's hospital photographs, Lily - who plays Emily Cooper in 'Emily in Paris' - said on Instagram: "I can hardly look at these without crying. I love you sister and I'm forever grateful you're on the other side of this and for @peforman for your incredibly huge heart and for being there every step of the way. I cannot wait to hug you both [heart emoji] (sic)"