Blac Chyna was "obsessed" with plastic surgery at one point in time.

The 35-year-old star has actually had some of her surgeries reversed over recent years, and she now feels much better about herself.

She told Closer magazine: "I had my butt reduced from all the silicone shots. It was loose silicone and could, like, just go into my bloodstream and basically kill me any day.

"I got my cheeks reduced, because the implants that I had were so big. They were 34DD and now I'm a 34D."

Chyna admits that she developed an unhealthy obsession with her appearance.

But she's now emerged from that period in her life and she's feeling much better about her looks.

She said: "It was just becoming too much, I was obsessed with it.

"I have Botox in my forehead, basically my whole face was full of fillers. Now I'm eating right, working out and sober."

Chyna is currently dating rap star Derrick Milano and she believes that it's different to her past romances.

The model - who previously dated the likes of Rob Kardashian and Tyga - shared: "He's confident, he's not insecure.

"He's not controlling, he's not abusive or trying to use me for clout.

"It's just how I picture a regular, good, healthy relationship. It's no stress."

Chyna feels happy that she can be her "authentic" self when she's with Derrick, 30.

The reality TV star explained: "When you're with someone who's not their authentic self, it makes you not be authentic.

"I'm at a point in my life where I don't want to be with somebody who does not make me happy."