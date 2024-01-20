Josh Hutcherson lost out on a role in 'Home Alone'.

As a child actor, the 'Five Nights at Freddy’s' actor auditioned for the film franchise but lost out to another kid, leaving him devastated.

He told Buzzfeed: "I was probably 11, I think, when I auditioned for it. It got down to me and the other guy. That was the first time that I tasted rejection, so that was really hard.”

Josh, 31, didn't specify which movie in the franchise he auditioned for but it is likely to have been 'Home Alone 4' based on the timeline.

The first two movies in the series 'Home Alone' and 'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York' starred Macaulay Culkin and were released in 1990 and 1992.

Hutcherson was born in 1992.

'Home Alone 3' was released in 1997 when Josh was five years old and starred Alex D. Linz as Alex Pruitt, while 'Home Alone 4' featured Michael Andrew Weinberg, 30, as Kevin McCallister.

Christian Martyn starred in 2012’s 'Home Alone: The Holiday Heist', while Archie Yates was the star of 2021's 'Home Sweet Home Alone'.

Meanwhile, Josh recently confirmed plans for 'Five Nights at Freddy's 2'.

The actor - who plays night guard Mike Schmidt in the blockbuster adaptation of the horror video game - revealed the team are looking to get to work on a second movie "as soon as possible", with bosses currently working on the plot.

He told Variety: "I know they’re in the process right now of nailing down the story, and they want to get going as soon as possible.

“Obviously, the fans are amazing and die hard. For me to be a part of it was so cool and phenomenal."

Hutcherson admitted while everyone involved was hopeful about its prospects, they have been blown away by the way the movie clicked with fans.

He added: “We hoped it would connect with audiences, But I don’t think that anybody, even on our side of things, expected it to really connect the way that it did.

"I’m dying to get back on set. Emma Tammi, our director, was fantastic, and it was such a fun world to play in. I’m excited to see what they are doing next.”