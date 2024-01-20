Samsung is to add Google AI technology to a new series of smartphones.

The tech giant behind the Galaxy smartphone line has incorporated the search engine's artificial intelligence as they unleash a "new chapter" with their latest model and has vowed to lift "barriers" for their wide users across the world.

Samsung's mobile experience division TM Roh told a crowd at a Q+A event in San Jose, California: "Galaxy S24 is truly the phone of the future. We will reshape the technology landscape, we will open a new chapter without barriers to unleash your potential."

In a blog post, Samsung explained that "communication" is an imperitave part of everyday life and so the new features will offer usres "seamless communication" with Translate, real-time, two-way call translations.

The blog post read: "Communication is key to our daily lives. This is why Galaxy AI offers innovative AI features to enhance user experiences, enabling seamless communication anywhere, anytime. Drew Blackard, Vice President of Mobile Product Management, Samsung Electronics America introduced this new range of features for the Galaxy S24 series via live demonstration.

"The Galaxy S24 series offers Live Translate, real-time, two-way call translations within the native call app. The feature supports audio and text translations for up to 13 languages, no matter what phone the other person uses. Additionally, Galaxy AI is more secure as it operates on-device instead of relying on external cloud systems."