Travis Kelce's boss is thrilled about his relationship with "sweet" Taylor Swift.

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt has met Taylor, 34, at a number of NFL games since she started dating the tight end and he is thrilled that the pair are so happy together.

During a special NFL Playoff edition of 'Mad Money', Hunt said: "We're so happy for Travis Kelce and Taylor in their relationship.

"I've had a chance to meet her at one of the many games that she's attended this year, and she's just as sweet as she can be. I also got to see her play here twice this past summer, and what an incredible performer. Just one of the most amazing artists of our time."

He added that "[their romance has made it a] very fun year" with the growth of the NFL's female fanbase as Swifties flocked to games.

Hunt said: "It was purely organic. When they were just starting off dating, there were a lot of people saying, 'Oh, it's a marketing stunt.' But no, it's very real. And as I said, the most important thing is we're happy for the two of them."

The Chiefs drafted Kelce, 34, in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft and he has made Kansas City his home over the past decade.

A source said: "He loves KC. He's genuinely happy there, and that's why he chose to put down real roots. He has a lot of friends living nearby .

"Most of his friends are just normal guys and a lot he's known since college. He's a very loyal guy and a lot of his friends have been in his life for a long, long time."

Meanwhile, Hunt's daughter eldest daughter Gracie, recently spoke about how "special" it has been to see how "happy" Kelce and Swift are.

During an appearance on the 'OutKick the Morning' podcast, she said: "First of all, I think we're all so excited to see two such phenomenal people happy. I mean, it's so easy for us to cheer for and for the entire world to cheer for because they're wonderful for each other, and it's just been so fun to watch this love story unfold."