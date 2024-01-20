Jodie Comer worked with 15 different babies on the set of 'The End We Start From'.

The 30-year-old actress plays a mother who navigates flooding and civil unrest in the new survival film, and Jodie found it tough to work with so many different babies during the shoot.

Speaking to Sky News, she explained: "The babies are allowed on set for 20 minutes and then they have to go, so you're often having to adapt to that.

"Sometimes you could be in a very honest moment with the baby, you know, the baby's giving you something that makes you react in a certain way, and then you have to try and recreate that with a doll - it's difficult.

"And sometimes the kind of terrain we were working on when we were filming in Scotland, you can't have the baby, or if you were in a boat.

"So, there are lots of different kinds of challenges along the way. But I think some of the most beautiful moments that we have [in the film] are when we see baby on screen and seeing the world through his eyes and his reactions."

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Jodie admitted that she wants to feel "emotionally connected" to her work.

The actress also revealed what she specifically looks for in a movie script.

Jodie told the BBC: "I want to be moved, I want to feel invigorated, I want to feel energised by the thought of telling the story, and I want to feel emotionally connected.

"I want to care. I have a very gut reaction to things and if it's not a 'Hell yes!' it's usually a 'No'.

"I don't really want to stay in a pattern of repetition and revisit the same things.

"I'm always looking for something - a new self-discovery, in a way."