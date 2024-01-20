Christopher Eccleston has had an "artistic crush" on Jodie Foster since his childhood.

The 59-year-old actor has a "small part" in season four of 'True Detective', the popular TV crime drama, and Christopher has admitted that he's finally fulfilled a long-held ambition by working with the acclaimed actress.

He told The Independent: "I’d never have taken such a small part if it wasn’t for Jodie. But all my scenes are with her, and she’s been a heroine of mine for many years."

Christopher plays the lover and boss of Jodie's character, and he's hailed the specific dynamics of season four of the show.

He explained: "It’s brilliant how this season flips gender roles.

"In the first episode you see both female detectives coming to men for sex and then leaving. Both men are shown trying not to come, because they want to please the women, who are absolutely in charge."

Christopher has been fascinated by Jodie, 61, since his own childhood.

He shared: "I saw her interviewed on the set of 'Bugsy Malone' when she was 11, and I remember being stunned by her articulacy and her self-possession as well as her beauty. It was a total emotional, intellectual, artistic crush. I followed everything she did from then on."

Despite this, the duo had a memorably awkward first meeting.

Christopher said: "We got together to discuss our first sex scene and, trying to be oh-so-nonchalant, I leant back on what I thought was a sturdy table, and it broke in two.

"I’d only been in the room for two minutes, and there I was, laying on my back, surrounded by shards of wood ... and the three of us - me, Jodie and Issa [Lopez, the show's writer] - just started laughing.

"We took a photograph in the debris, and we didn’t have to rehearse any more, because in laughing so hysterically we’d understood we had the same approach to things and it was plain sailing from there."