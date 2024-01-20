'The Flight Attendant' has been cancelled.

Kaley Cuoco - who played the part of Cassie Bowden in the HBO Max series - has confirmed that the show has been cancelled after two seasons.

The 38-year-old actress told E! News: "What started out as an attention-grabbing book cover quickly evolved into an extraordinary flight of a lifetime. I always envisioned 'The Flight Attendant' as a limited series and thanks to an incredible creative team, we were able to deliver two thrilling seasons."

Despite this, Kaley has confessed to having mixed feelings about the situation.

The blonde beauty shared: "Personally, playing Cassie has been a dream come true, and I am so grateful for everyone who played a part in bringing this extremely original series to life."

Steve Yockey, the creator of the show, feels proud of 'The Flight Attendant's success.

He said in a statement: "'The Flight Attendant' was a true passion project and the reception from viewers and critics alike was pretty stunning. Our unorthodox spectacle of a show really found people.

"As we all move on to new projects, those two seasons of television and the incredible team of professionals behind them will always stay at the top of my list."

The show first aired in November 2020, and Kaley previously confessed that she struggled to shoot the second season amid her divorce from Karl Cook in 2022.

The actress told Variety: "It was one of the hardest years of my life.

"Not only personally, but doing this character that was so tormented ... I developed a stress rash that ran all the way down my body for three straight months that wouldn't go away. I literally, like, had fire on my leg for three months. I could barely walk."