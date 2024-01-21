Sofia Vergara doesn't "need" a man.

The 51-year-old actress split from Joe Manganiello last year, and although she'd love to find another romance, Sofia believes doesn't need one in order to feel happy.

The Hollywood star – who was married to Joe between 2015 and 2023 – told HELLO! magazine: "I don't feel as though I need a man.

"I want one, but I don't need one."

Sofia is perhaps best known for playing Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the hit sitcom 'Modern Family'.

But the brunette beauty welcomed the challenge of playing a real-life drug trafficker in her new Netflix show 'Griselda'.

The actress – who also served as an executive producer on the mini-series – shared: "I wanted change. I didn't want to create a story where there was a happy ending."

Despite their obvious differences, Sofia was still able to relate to Griselda Blanco – who was a notorious cocaine trafficker - in some ways.

She said: "There were many things that I loved about that character, because as an actor, getting the opportunity to be someone so complex was fascinating.

"I don't understand many things about her, but I took on the role because I'm Colombian, I'm a woman, I'm a mother, and I'm an immigrant."

Meanwhile, last year, Sofia and Joe announced their divorce via a joint statement.

The former couple said: "We have made the difficult decision to divorce.

"As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

A source subsequently revealed that Sofia and Joe had been "growing apart for some time".

The insider told PEOPLE in July: "They have been growing apart for some time now and tried to resolve things, but they are focused on different areas of their lives."