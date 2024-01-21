Netflix will not be available on Apple's VR headset.

The streaming app is available on a host of devices - including iPhones, tablets, and most brands of smart TVs - but the studio has confirmed that when it comes to the virtual reality headset.

However, users of the Vision Pro will still be able to stream film and TV series on the headset if they choose to use the device's in-built web browser, in the same way they would if surfing the streaming website on their ordinary desktop computer.

Netflix said in a statement: "Our members will be able to enjoy Netflix on the web browser on the Vision Pro, similar to how our members can enjoy Netflix on Macs."

Earlier this month, report has suggested the Apple Vision Pro headset could arrive before the end of January.

China's financial outlet Wall Street Insights has claimed the iPhone maker's mixed-reality headset is to go on sale on January 27, which would be a Saturday in China.

However, that would be Friday, January 26 in the US.

Apple typically likes to get products on the shelves on a weekday.

As always, there's no guarantee that it will be released then.

Insiders told Bloomberg in December that the headset looks set to be available to consumers by February 2024, as production is well underway in China.

Priced at $3,499, the headset doesn't come cheap and the software developers at Apple are said to have faced challenges along the way due to the nature of the product.

It looks like a pair of goggles and is said to "seamlessly" blend the real and digital world.

Announcing the device during the tech giant's WWDC 2023 in June, CEO Tim Cook said: "It's the first Apple product you look through, not at."