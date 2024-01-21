Google and Amazon have reportedly laid off thousands of members of staff since the start of the year.

The two tech giants are said to be among the companies that have laid off a total of 7,500 staff since the new uear came in, whilst Google - along with fellow giants Meta and Microsoft - are no longe seen as "gold-star" employees.

Erica Groshen, a senior economics advisor at the Cornell University School of Industrial and Labor Relations, said: "With any kind of rapid, technological, or other change, there’s always a shakeout. It’s hard to know how many people are needed to get that work done. Sometimes you need a lot of work to get it off the ground but less work to keep it going."

Just weeks ago, Google said that with the redundancies, they were "responsibly investing in our company’s biggest priorities and the significant opportunities ahead".

Their statement added: "Some teams are continuing to make these kinds of organizational changes, which include some role eliminations globally."

Meanwhile, global superstore Amazon - which is the parent company of social media gaming website Twitch - had to make the decision to "shrink" their workforce.

CEO Dan Clancy said: "Like many companies, our business has been impacted by the current macroeconomic environment, and user and revenue growth has not kept pace with our expectations.In order to run our business sustainably, we’ve made the very difficult decision to shrink the size of our workforce."