Nick Cannon has "no plans" for more children "as of yet".

The 'Masked Singer' presenter - who has twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12, with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, six, Powerful Queen, two, and 16-month-old Rise with Brittany Bell; two-year-old twins Zion and Zillion, and 13-month-old Beautiful with Abby De La Rosa; Legendary, 18 months, with Bre Tiesi; Onyx, 15 months, with LaNisha Cole; and Halo, 13 months, with Alyssa Scott, the mother of his late son Zen - thinks it is "so funny" people always ask if he'll be expanding his brood further because it's so big already.

Asked if he is planning more children, he told People magazine: "I'm chilling right now. There's no plans on the horizon as of yet.

"It's so funny, everybody's always trying to get me to have more kids. It's like, 12 ain't enough?"

The 43-year-old star admitted having so many children with several women makes his life "challenging".

Asked the most challenging aspect of raising his brood, he said: "My entire life is challenging. I don't live a normal existence, but I embrace it. I love challenges.

"I wouldn't say there was one specific thing that stands out more than another," he adds. "Every day, there's a new challenge, and I accept it."

Nick loves "picking [his kids] up from school" and receiving "big hugs" but his favourite thing is them telling him he loves them.

He gushed: "Just hearing your kids say, 'I love you, Daddy.' You know what I mean?

"The first time they say it, whether they're one year old or 18 months, to hearing it from your kids that are on the brink of being teenagers, there's nothing better than that."

Nick is "finally coming up for air" after celebrating the festive season with his children but he is already "preparing for all the spring break type of stuff that's right upon us."

He added: "So, a lot of getting back outside again, a lot of basketball starting back up, and just a lot of sports and outdoor activities.

"As a dad, that's the kind of stuff you structure your schedule around, all of your kids' extracurricular activities."