Nicole Kidman has confirmed there is a "timeline" for season three of 'Big Little Lies' now.

The star-studded HBO drama ran for two seasons in 2017 and 2019, and Nicole (Celeste Wright), who executive produces the show alongside co-star Reese Witherspoon (Madeline Mackenzie), has provided a promising update on a third series.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: "We are always cooking things up!

"We’ve got a timeline for it now."

Jean-Marc Vallée, who directed the first series, sadly passed away in 2021, so they didn't know how they could move forward following his passing, but Nicole insists they feel ready to continue the show, which also stars the likes of Shailene Woodley (Jane Chapman), Laura Dern (Renata Klein) and Zoe Kravitz (Bonnie Carlson).

She said: "We are obviously all devastated at the loss of Jean-Marc Vallée.

"That made us go, 'Can we move forward?' But Reese [Witherspoon] and I, and all of the other women, have decided, yes we can."

Jean-Marc earned two Emmy Awards for directing and producing the original mini-series.

Reese previously admitted she and her co-stars would love to "create" their characters again somehow.

She said: "There is certainly a deep desire for all of us to connect and create those characters again.

"Somebody asked me the other day, 'What co-stars do you talk to more than any other?' It’s absolutely the 'Big Little Lies' cast. We’re always talking and texting."