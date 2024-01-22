Glen Powell has confirmed he's returning for 'Top Gun 3'.

Days after word got out that Paramount has another instalment in the pipeline after the success of 2022's 'Top Gun: Maverick' - a sequel to the original 1986 'Top Gun' movie - Glen has teased that himself (Hangman), Tom Cruise (Maverick) and Miles Teller (Rooster) will be reuniting and an official announcement is coming soon.

Speaking to Variety, he said of the rumour: “People looked at me like I knew what was going on.

“There is going to be some fun stuff being announced soon…but it was confidential to me. I talk to [Joseph] Kosinski, Cruise and Jerry [Bruckheimer] all the time. There is stuff happening and it sounds very exciting. I don’t know when I’ll be going back…I’m sure there is a jet waiting for me sometime in the future.”

Ehren Kruger, who co-wrote 'Top Gun: Maverick', is said to be penning a draft script for the new instalment of the blockbuster film franchise.

It is also thought producers Jerry Bruckheimer and David Ellison will return to the franchise, and 'Maverick' director Joe Kosinski could return to helm or produce the next motion picture.

'Top Gun: Maverick' was nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and walked away with Best Sound.

The movie was also the highest-grossing of Cruise's career after raking in more than $1.49 billion at the worldwide box office.

Director Kosinski previously credited the "old-school" nature of 'Top Gun: Maverick' for the movie's popularity.

Asked about the film's superb box office performance, the filmmaker told The Hollywood Reporter: "Well, we made the film to be enjoyed on the big screen, in the best theatre you can find, and we finally were at a time where people felt comfortable going back to the theatre to rediscover that experience that we all missed for a couple of years. So I think that had a lot to do with it.

"The story also resonated with people. They got to see Tom come back to the role of Maverick after 35 years, and that was a real thrill for people. So we just wanted to make an old-school movie.

"We shot it in an old-school way with real high-tech gear, and I think people really felt all the effort that went into shooting a practical movie.

"The feedback I kept getting from people was that they were gripping the edge of their seat while watching this. So it's one of those things where you really appreciate the power of practical filmmaking as you're being told a story."