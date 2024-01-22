Sony's Indian arm has backed out from a planned merger with Zee Entertainment.

The $10 billion link-up would have seen more than 75 television channels, film assets and two streaming platforms merge under one roof.

However, the tech giant has claimed certain conditions were not met, stating "as, among other things, the closing conditions to the merger were not satisfied" by the closing date of January 20.

Zee chief executive Punit Goenka was set to be at the helm of the company but this allegedly didn't sit well with Sony, and it's subsequently seeking a $90m (£70.8m) termination fee.

Zee has denied that it did not meet the conditions and insists "all efforts and steps were taken by ZEEL [Zee] in line with the Merger Cooperation Agreement, approved by its shareholders and all regulatory authorities."

Zee - a subscription video on-demand and over-the-top streaming service that launched in 2018 - looks set to sue Sony and vowed to carry out "all the necessary steps to protect the long-term interests of all its stakeholders."

The firm also claimed Goenka - who was probed over an embezzlement fund case and barred from being a director - was "agreeable to step down in the interest of the merger and proposals in this regard were discussed."

The company's biggest competitor in India is Walt Disney's Hotstar, which is planning a similar merger with Reliance Industries.