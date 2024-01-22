Elon Musk's X has fixed a bug that incorrectly labelled posts as Sensitive Media.

The micro-blogging site - formerly Twitter - was plagued by a flaw in the system that has since been fixed.

The firm is now working to get those posts that were affected restored.

The company said: "A bug in our system caused X to incorrectly label numerous posts as Sensitive Media.

"We've fixed the underlying issue and are now working to remove labels from impacted posts."

The billionaire businessman explained how the "X spam/scam bot accidentally flagged many legitimate accounts."

Musk has now been implored to ensure pornographic accounts are flagged.

One user commented: "Porn accounts should be flagged and there should be some kind of system where, as a user, you can have in your settings to allow/not allow these flagged accounts to follow, repost or comment on a post."

X has recently started charging new users in some regions $1 a month to access the app’s basic features.

Fresh users in New Zealand and the Philippines who do not pay the $1 monthly subscription will be only able to take “read-only” actions, namely following other accounts, reading posts and watching videos.

Those who do pay the fee will be able to post, repost and reply to posts.

Musk said the new way to charge X's users is to reduce the bots that plague the platform.

Dubbed the "Not A Bot" subscription method, the $8 X Premium subscription promises to reduce spam, and the manipulation of the platform through bot activity.