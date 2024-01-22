‘Avowed’ has received an updated release window.

The latest fantasy action role-playing game from Obsidian Entertainment was first announced in 2020, and it was then confirmed in June 2023 the title would be released this year.

Obsidian have now said the game will be out by this autumn via an update at the latest Xbox Developer Direct event.

Game director Carrie Patel said: “‘Avowed’ is an adventure into the heart of the Living Lands, a frontier at the edge of the known world. You must put a stop to a mysterious spiritual plague and discover a secret at the Heart of the Living Lands.”

She added the title – which she branded “rich, weird and wonderful” – carries on Obsidian’s tradition of creating games with “deep themes, dynamic gameplay and thoughtful reactivity”.

Carrie added: “We set out to blend the believable and the fantastical, to give players a world and experience like no other.”

She also said the narrative of ‘Avowed’ includes “moral nuances” and “grey areas” as players are forced to make “tough decisions in complicated situations” that will have consequences for the rest of the game.

The team behind the title have also shared a new trailer that shows off the combat system in ‘Avowed’, which its makers boast brings together “the best of moment-to-moment fun that comes with action-orientated gameplay and the depth and breadth of choice that you get with an RPG”.

Gameplay director Gabriel Paramo added the combat system was designed to give players as much choice as possible, with characters able to dual-wield weapons and switch between melee and mage almost instantly.

He said: “It’s not just hacking and slashing, you’re making real-time decisions about when to use your abilities, powerful melee attacks, blocks, parries and special attacks.”