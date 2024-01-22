Russell Crowe has warned fans not to be duped by "fake" AI adverts featuring his likeness.

The 'Gladiator' star has hit out after stumbling across a video which appears to show him promoting a real estate firm in Malta - with the actor insisting the commercial is using "shonky" AI to make it looks as if he is endorsing the business.

He has now posted a warned on X - formerly known as Twitter - telling his followers not to be fooled. Crowe wrote: "This is going around in Malta. It is obviously fake BS, don’t fall for it.

"What else is obvious is that this service/business must be shonky and underhanded to resort to this way of promoting itself. Block, report, ignore. I’ve never used this service and I do not endorse this BS."

In the video, the fake Crowe is seen talking about the property company's new app, saying: "Ladies and gentlemen, I'm excited to share some fantastic news with you, especially for those of you in Malta or anyone considering a move to this beautiful island.

"I recently discovered an incredible tool that has made my house-hunting experience truly seamless and enjoyable."

The real Crowe has strong ties to Malta after working there many times over years - even filming scenes for 'Gladiator' on the island - and the actor previously hinted he might consider applying for Maltese citizenship.

According to The Times of Malta, he said last year: "There have been discussions on citizenship ... I feel like an uncle here ... The only reason I speak so positively about Malta is because … it is a fantastic place."

It comes after Crowe recently admitted he's considering retiring from public life after he turns 60 in April.

The actor insisted his life will go in one of two different directions - he will either emulate his longtime friend and collaborator Sir Ridley Scott by working into his 80s or he will step away from Hollywood completely and never be heard of again.

Speaking at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival in the Czech Republic, Crowe explained: "You are standing in front of the mirror, and go: ‘Who the f*** is that?’ I am in that period now.

"I will take Ridley Scott as my role model: he is still discovering new things in his work. Or I will just stop and you will never hear from me again. I haven’t decided what it’s going to be. These are two very valid choices."