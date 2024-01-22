Adele is planning to reach "peak physical fitness" and play a lot of bingo after her Las Vegas residency ends.

The 35-year-old pop superstar will continue performing her 'Weekends with Adele' shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace until the summer after extending her run there until end of June - and Adele has revealed she has big plans for improving her fitness and her social life when she has more time to herself.

According to the Daily Mail, she said at a recent show: "I don't normally do New Year resolutions but I want to build my muscles in my core and my goal at the end is to learn how to do a backflip and not be in pain.

"So New Year's Eve next year, I'm going to be in such good solid shape – that's going to be such good fun – that I can do a backflip somewhere.'

I've decided that this year I want to get to my peak physical fitness.

"I did it a few years ago and I felt fantastic but I know I can get stronger than that because I got there. Then I got lazy. So I'll start working out again to get my back completely right."

Adele went on to reveal she is planning to start hosting weekly bingo nights for her friends at her Los Angeles home. She added: "Once my shows have finished, I want to do weekly activities with my friends in my house at home, right.

"An activity every week and I was like: 'Oh my God! I should do bingo!' My grandmas and my aunties when I was younger would play bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays. I used to think that maybe they had a gambling problem and it wasn't until I was older I realised it was a socialising thing more than anything ... "So then I was like: 'Oh maybe I can start actually doing it in real life', but they've closed down. We used to have one called Gala Bingo ... Anyway I'm gonna start hosting a weekly bingo."

However, Adele might not have a huge amount of free time to devote to bingo this year as reports suggest she's in talks to return to her native London for a homecoming show as well as playing other cities across Europe.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Adele has found a new zest for live performances in Vegas. Her stage fright has diminished, her voice is really strong and she is ready to do some gigs again in Europe.

"Offers have come flooding in. It is up to her how many gigs she wants to do, although we do not expect a full world tour."