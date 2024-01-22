‘WWE 2K24’ will celebrate the 40th anniversary of WrestleMania.

For starters, the next installment of 2K’s wrestling franchise, developed by Visual Concepts, features pro wrestler Cody Rhodes on the ‘Standard Edition’ cover.

Multi-time WWE champions and Women’s Royal Rumble winners Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley share the front of the ‘Deluxe Edition’ cover, marking the first time in history two women have graced a dedicated ‘WWE 2K’ cover.

The ‘Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition’ cover features original artwork celebrating the “most iconic superstars and legends in WrestleMania history” according to the makers, who include The Rock, The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin and more.

Cody, 38, said: “I’ve been known to keep a checklist of key milestones I want to experience on the path to finishing my story.

“As an avid gamer, being named WWE 2K cover Superstar is very, very close to the top of that list and I’m very happy to work with the teams at 2K and Visual Concepts to bring that dream to life.”

Bianca Belair, 34, added: “This is an incredible milestone in my career and I’m so excited to show the world why WWE 2K24 is a must-have and the EST game for every WWE fan and gamer.”.

And 27-year-old Rhea Ripley said: “I’ve proven myself to be the most dominant competitor to ever hold the WWE Women’s World Championship. “Earning the accolade of the ‘WWE 2K24’ cover superstar is only fitting, and I’m proud to add it to my list of accomplishments.”

Greg Thomas, president of Visual Concepts, said: “Fresh off the highest-rated game in franchise history, the ‘WWE 2K’ development team continues to build on that quality.

“‘WWE 2K24’ offers more match types, new MyRISE storylines and characters, improvements to gameplay throughout, a 2K Showcase 40 years in the making, and so much more. I’m very proud of the work the team has done to bring this experience to life, and I look forward to seeing players enjoy the game.”

‘WWE 2K24’ – on its way soon for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam – features a string of hallmarks of the franchise, as well as “new additions and twists on fan favourites”, according to its makers.

They include the ‘WWE 2K24 Showcase… of the Immortals’, which allows players to battle through the most iconic moments in WrestleMania history.

The game’s ‘Slingshot Tech’ is said by the team behind the game to “seamlessly morph gameplay to live-action footage and back again for the most immersive WrestleMania video game experience to date”.