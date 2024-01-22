Kerry Katona has been crying in pain following her eyelid surgery.

The former Atomic Kitten singer recently underwent a cosmetic procedure, blepharoplaty, to have the excess skin removed from above her eyes and while last week's operation went well, she accidentally scratched her eye afterwards, leaving her in agony.

She told Britain's OK! magazine: “I’ve been crying all day because of the pain.

“When I was coming out of recovery, I didn’t know what I was doing and rubbed my eye and scratched the cornea. I’ve scratched it on all the nerve endings, which my doctor said is 'almost more painful than childbirth' when that happens – and it has been. I’ve been complaining so much.

“It’s completely my fault and not to do with the surgery. Doing this is typical Kerry Katona bad luck. It had to be me who poked my bloody eye.”

While the 43-year-old star is happy with the results and the treatment she has received at Pall Mall Medical, she's been struggling to see because of the bruised and swollen skin around her eyes.

She explained: “The bruising means I can’t really see much – everything is blurry.

“I literally can’t praise Pall Mall enough. I’ve been treated like royalty here. I’ve struggled with being looked after because I’m always the one looking after everyone else, so I feel like a burden when it’s me in pain. Dr Raghavan, my surgeon, was so amazing.

"They’ve gone above and beyond for me. I’ve been such a crybaby.”

The mother-of-five had wanted to have the operation for some time and insisted she hasn't "changed [her] face" with the procedure.

She said: “I’ve wanted to do it for a while because my eyes were starting to feel heavy and I could feel the skin hooding over, which I didn’t like.

“I’ve not changed my face, I’ve just tweaked it and got rid of the extra skin that was hanging down. It’s a bit like if you have a mole on your face and then get it removed.”