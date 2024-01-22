Sylvester Stallone's 'Expend4bles' leads the list of Razzie nominees.

The action-adventure movie - which also stars the likes of Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Megan Fox - has been nominated for seven Golden Raspberry Awards in total, including Worst Supporting Actor for Stallone and Worst Supporting Actress for Megan.

Elsewhere, 'The Exorcist: Believer' and 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' have received five nominations each.

'The Exorcist: Believer', 'Expend4bles' and 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' are all among the nominees for the Worst Picture gong.

However, they face competition from 'Meg 2: The Trench' and 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' for the award.

What's more, 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' has been nominated for Worst Screenplay and Worst Rip-Off, while Pooh and Piglet are among the nominees for the Worst On-Screen Couple gong.

During the announcement of the nominees, the Razzie organisers said: "After strikes, lingerings of a worldwide plague and a general sense of universal agoraphobia, the decline of the cinematic experience goes without saying. Thankfully, a doll pic and a bomb movie jump-started the industry, which still left a trail of Pooh behind for the Razzies to pick up!"

The Razzies recognise the biggest cinematic flops of the year, and the award winners will be announced on March 9, the day before the Oscars.

The list of nominees actually features a number of former Oscar winners, including Dame Helen Mirren and Russell Crowe, while the likes of Megan Fox and Jennifer Lopez have both previously won Razzies.

Full list of Razzie Award nominees:

Worst Picture:

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Meg 2: The Trench

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Worst Actor:

Russell Crowe, The Pope’s Exorcist

Vin Diesel, Fast X

Chris Evans, Ghosted

Jason Statham, Meg 2: The Trench

Jon Voight, Mercy

Worst Actress:

Ana de Armas, Ghosted

Megan Fox, Johnny and Clyde

Salma Hayek, Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Jennifer Lopez, The Mother

Dame Helen Mirren, Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Worst Supporting Actress:

Kim Cattrall, About My Father

Megan Fox, Expend4bles

Bai Ling, Johnny and Clyde

Lucy Liu, Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Mary Stuart Masterson, Five Nights at Freddy’s

Worst Supporting Actor:

Michael Douglas, Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

Mel Gibson, Confidential Informant

Bill Murray, Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

Franco Nero, The Pope’s Exorcist

Sylvester Stallone, Expend4ables

Worst Screen Couple:

Any two Merciless Mercenaries, Expend4bles

Any two Money-Grubbing Investors Who Donated to the $400 Million

for Remake Rights to The Exorcist

Ana de Armas and Chris Evans, Ghosted

Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum, Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Pooh and Piglet as Blood-Thirsty Slasher Killers (!) in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off or Sequel:

Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Indiana Jones and The Dial of…Still Beating a Dead Horse

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Worst Director:

Rhys Frake-Waterfield, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

David Gordon Green, The Exorcist: Believer

Peyton Reed, Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Scott Waugh, Expend4bles

Ben Wheatley, Meg 2: The Trench

Worst Screenplay:

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Indiana Jones and the Dial of…Can I go home now?

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey