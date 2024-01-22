Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York's children have been "rallying around" their mum amid her cancer battle.

The 64-year-old duchess - who has Princess Beatrice, 35, and Princess Eugenie, 33, with her ex-husband Prince Andrew - recently announced that she's been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, and her family have rallied around her over recent weeks.

A source told PEOPLE: "They've been terrific since the summer."

The duchess was diagnosed with skin cancer months after undergoing a mastectomy to treat an early form of breast cancer.

And the author previously hailed her children as her "wholehearted cheerleaders".

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2023, the duchess shared: "[They are] my devoted champions and my soulmates, and they have been as supportive as can be, as they always are."

The duchess went public with her skin cancer diagnosis in December.

Her spokesperson told The Sun newspaper at the time: "Following her diagnosis with an early form of breast cancer this summer, Sarah, Duchess of York has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma.

"Her dermatologist asked that several moles were removed and analysed at the same time as the duchess was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of these has been identified as cancerous.

"She is undergoing further investigations to ensure that this has been caught in the early stages.

"Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing but the duchess remains in good spirits."

Sarah also expressed her gratitude to the medical team who treated her.

The rep said: "The duchess wants to thank the entire medical team which has supported her, particularly her dermatologist whose vigilance ensured the illness was detected when it was.

"She believes her experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, colour and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma."