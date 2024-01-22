Nicole Kidman feels 'proud' of Expats

Nicole Kidman feels "so proud" of 'Expats'.

The new Prime Video series - which is based on 'The Expatriates', a 2016 novel by Janice Y. K. Lee - focuses on a group of expats living in Hong Kong, and Nicole feels proud of the show's international feel.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I read the book, my sister gave it to me to read, and I knew it would make an amazing film. But it was so dense I thought a mini series [would work better]. And it was the right cast."

The Oscar-winning actress stars alongside the likes of Ji-young Yoo, Jack Huston and Sarayu Rao on the show.

And despite her past success, Nicole feels particularly proud of her involvement with the new mini-series.

She shared: "I've obviously done so many rolls in my life, but this is so different. It takes place over six hours. So many layers. And then episode five, you [see] through the lens of the domestic workers.

"We get to introduce these actors to this large audience. There are six languages in this show! I’m so proud of [it]."

By contrast, Nicole recently revealed that she struggled to shoot 'Expats' amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actress explained that she found it tough to deal with Hong Kong's strict COVID rules.

Nicole, 56 - who is married to musician Keith Urban - told the Radio Times: "When I was single and I would travel, a lot of it was lonely. Being slightly introverted, I would think, 'Should I call that person and see if they want to have dinner, or will I just stay in my little room and not venture out?'

"Obviously, when you become part of a family and there’s people to miss if they’re not with you, that’s not good. I’ve had many, many a night when I’ve been like, 'What am I doing? I want to be with my family, why am I not with them?'"

