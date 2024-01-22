Shannen Doherty's "really horrible marriage" influenced her exit from 'Beverly Hills, 90210'.

The 52-year-old actress played Brenda Walsh on the hit TV series between 1990 and 1994, and Shannen has now admitted that issues in her personal life led to some unprofessional behaviour.

Speaking to her former co-star Jason Priestley on the 'Let's Be Clear With Shannen Doherty' podcast, she explained: "I was in a really horrible marriage, and there were things that were transpiring in that marriage that made it really hard for me to be on time for work. And I know that that became a very big problem for the rest of you, as it should be."

Shannen was married to Ashley Hamilton during her stint on the TV show, and the actor previously admitted that he was struggling with drug addiction at the time.

Shannen now wishes she could've had an honest conversation with the show's producers before her exit.

The actress - who has been married three times - shared: "It wasn't anybody's responsibility by mine, but I sort of wish I would have been sat down and sort of looked at and said, 'Listen, the end result is going to be this, you are going to get fired and none of us are willing to put up with it anymore.'"

On the other hand, Shannen accepts that she should've been more honest about her personal troubles.

The actress added: "I don't think anybody knew that my father was super sick, and I don't think anybody knew that my husband was a massive drug addict ... and it was all-consuming for me.

"I didn't even want to leave the house because I was scared that he would go and get drugs."