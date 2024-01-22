Danielle Brooks wants Oprah Winfrey to feel "proud" of 'The Color Purple'.

The 34-year-old actress stars in the new period drama film, and Danielle is particularly determined to impress Oprah - who appeared in the 1985 version of the movie - and Steven Spielberg, who directed the acclaimed project.

Speaking to the BBC, Danielle explained: "There are moments of wanting to make them proud.

"But just as the scene where Whoopi [Goldberg] is the midwife to Celie's baby, I think that's the image that is representative of what they have done, and are doing, for us."

Fantasia Barrino also stars in the new movie, and she's keen to build on the legacy of the original film, which was widely praised by critics following its release.

The 39-year-old star said: "We're not coming here to change the blueprint, we want to stick to that, but we're both adding a little something from our lives to it."

The new film is based on the award-winning novel of the same name by Alice Walker.

The novel explores issues such as abuse and racism - but Danielle has insisted that the new movie is "a positive" project.

She explained: "There is beauty to be seen in our pain.

"Yes we don't want to go through it, but we went through it, and there are people who are going to be healed from seeing these stories. That's where the joy lies. That's where the freedom lies."

Fantasia also explained that she and her co-stars were all determined to be a part of the new film.

The actress said: "All of us wanted to be part of such an honest story."