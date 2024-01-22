Jamie Foxx "looks and feels fantastic" following his health scare in 2023.

The 56-year-old actor recently returned to filming 'Back in Action', his upcoming Netflix movie, and Jamie is now said to be doing "so well".

A source told PEOPLE: "Jamie is indeed back on set and shooting through February. He looks and feels fantastic."

Jamie is fully committed to the new film, which also features Cameron Diaz.

The insider added: "They tried to finish the movie with a stunt double but it didn’t come out right so Jamie is going to do all of the parts now.

"He is doing so well."

Despite his high-profile health struggles, Jamie has always been determined to complete 'Back in Action'.

Another source said: "For Jamie, the show must go on and he has always been eager to see this project completed.

"Jamie is super talented and loves his work. He will finish this film."

In April 2023, Jamie's daughter Corinne announced that her dad was suffering from a medical complication.

In a statement written on behalf of her family, Corinne explained: "We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

Meanwhile, in May 2023, Jamie took to social media to thank his fans for their support.

The Hollywood star wrote on Instagram: "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed [prayer and heart emojis] (sic)"

Corinne, 29, also shared the message on her own Instagram page.

She captioned the post: "Thanks for the love!"