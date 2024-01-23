Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli were "all over each other" at the 'Saturday Night Live' after-party.

The 26-year-old actor recently hosted the long-running TV show, and he was spotted with his girlfriend at the after-party in New York City.

An eyewitness told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "They were all over each other."

Earlier this month, insiders suggested that Jacob and Olivia had actually decided to call time on their romance.

However, that claim was subsequently rubbished.

A source recently told E! News: "They are not broken up."

The celebrity duo were first spotted together back in December 2021, one month after the Hollywood star split from model Kaia Gerber.

A source confirmed that Jacob and Olivia were dating in May 2022.

However, the actor and the YouTuber - who is the daughter of fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli and actress Lori Loughlin - were initially determined to take things slowly.

The insider told Us Weekly at the time: "They both got out of relationships recently, so they’re not rushing into anything serious.

"So far it’s going well and there’s sparks between them."

The couple then split in 2022, before rekindling their romance in the following year.

A source explained around that time: "They both seem really happy, and their friends wouldn’t be surprised if they officially got back together."

Jacob and Olivia have always made a concerted effort to remain tight-lipped about their romance.

By contrast, the actor was previously more transparent about his relationship with Kaia, posting photos of them together on his Instagram account.

Kaia, 22 - who is the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber - also discussed their romance during an interview with Vogue in 2021.

The model said at the time: "Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions.

"Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone."