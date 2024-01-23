Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York is proving to be "very resilient" amid her cancer battle.

The 64-year-old duchess has been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, months after undergoing a mastectomy to treat an early form of breast cancer - but Sarah is determined to keep fighting amid her health struggles.

A source told the Daily Mail: "She's very resilient and she does bounce back from things quite quickly but two diagnosis of cancer in six months, particularly when she thought she had just got over the breast cancer, is a lot for anyone to deal with and process."

Sarah recently revealed via social media that she's been taking some time to herself as she recuperates.

The insider added: "You hope you've beaten it and then get something like this.

"That's why she wanted to take herself off the Austria for a couple of weeks, to get her head around everything. She's back home now and the family have been very supportive."

Sarah recently insisted that she's "in good spirits" following the "shock" of her cancer diagnosis.

The duchess - who has Princess Beatrice, 35, and Princess Eugenie, 33, with her ex-husband Prince Andrew - wrote on Instagram: "I have been taking some time to myself as I have been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, my second cancer diagnosis within a year after I was diagnosed with breast cancer this summer and underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.

"It was thanks to the great vigilance of my dermatologist that the melanoma was detected when it was. Naturally another cancer diagnosis has been a shock but I’m in good spirits and grateful for the many messages of love and support."