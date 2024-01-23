Selena Gomez has admitted she sometimes "forgets it's OK to be me".

The 'Only Murders In The Building' star has shared a powerful message of self-acceptance and body image as she reflected on her figure in her early 20s.

Selena, 31, posted what appears to be a paparazzi photo of herself in her early 20s in a bikini next beside a pool.

She captioned her Instagram Story: "Today, I realized I will never look like this again."

She then shared a more recent picture of herself in a swimsuit stepping onto a yacht in the ocean in January 2023.

She added alongside the second snap: "I'm not perfect but I am proud to be who I am. Sometimes, I forget it's OK to be me."

Earlier this month, Selena - who is set to reprise her breakthrough role as Alex Russo in Disney's upcoming 'Wizards of Waverly Place' revival - announced she was taking her latest break from social media to focus on "what really matters".

She stepped back after being accused of gossiping about Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's romance at the Golden Globes.

Selena wrote on her Instagram Story: "I'm off social for a while. I'm focusing on what really matters."

During the awards ceremony, Selena was seen chatting to Taylor Swift and actress Keleigh Sperry, and fans subsequently speculated that they were talking about Kylie and Timothee's high-profile romance.

But Selena has already rubbished that idea.

Responding to the speculation, Selena - who has a huge social media following - recently wrote on Instagram: "Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s anyone business. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Selena started dating Benny Blanco in 2023, and the brunette beauty is said to be "super happy" with the record producer.

.A source recently told PEOPLE: "She seems to be really feeling herself at the moment.

"Maybe that's Benny or maybe that's just where she's at personally and professionally."

Another source revealed that Selena feels "safe and secure" with Benny.

The insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': "She feels so safe and secure with him, so she felt like it was a good time to share how happy she is with her fans.

"Benny is a great communicator, is honest and open with Selena, and listens to her.

"He's respectful, isn't a player, and not in it for the attention or fame. He doesn't care about any of that and Selena sees that and really trusts him."