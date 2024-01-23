Snoop Dogg's 24-year-old daughter has revealed her kidneys are "improving so much", just days after she suffered a "severe" stroke.

Cori Broadus is still in hospital after being struck down by the serious life-threatening medical condition last week, but she has told how her kidneys are on the mend after they were initially "doing terrible" following her stroke.

She wrote on her Instagram Stories: "God is working overtime you hear me! My kidneys were doing terrible ... doctors came in this AM and said they are improving so much (sic)"

A day earlier, Cori wrote: "Again I'm human and I go through [stuff] like everybody else which is why I'm so open about my life because I know I feel alone. But we are never alone, someone is always going through damn near the same. Still here hoping to be home soon. (sic)"

Cori - the only daughter of the rapper and his wife, Shante Broadus, both 52 - took to social media last week to first reveal she had suffered a "severe" stroke.

She captioned a photo of herself lying in a hospital bed: “I had a severe stroke this am. I started breaking down crying when they told me.”

In another social media update, she shared a selfie in a face mask with the caption: “Like I’m only 24 what did I do in my past to deserve all of this.”

Cori was also hit with health woes as a youngster as she was diagnosed with lupus at the age of six.

The lifelong and incurable condition can cause inflammation and pain in any part of the body including the joints, kidneys, skin, blood cells, brain, lungs and heart.

As lupus can affect so many organs in the body, it can also increase the risk of a stroke.