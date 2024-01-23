Lindsay Lohan is reuniting with Tim Meadows for a new Netflix film.

The 'Mean Girls' actress will once again share the screen with Meadows - who played Principal Duvall in the 2004 classic - for upcoming Christmas rom-com 'Our Little Secret'.

The film - which is being directed by Stephen Herek from a script by Hailey DeDominicis - will follow two bitter exes played by Lohan and Ian Harding as they're forced to spend Christmas together after finding out their new partners are actually siblings.

The cast will also feature Jon Rudnitsky, Chris Parnell, Dan Bucatinsky, Henry Czerny, Katie Baker, Ash Santos, Jake Brennan and Brian Unger, but their roles are yet to be confirmed.

Production is currently underway, with the project making up part of her partnership with the streaming platform.

It follows fantasy rom-com 'Irish Wish', which followed a bridesmaid attending a wedding between her best friend and love of her life.

Lohan previously made her acting comeback after almost a decade when she played a hotel heiress in Netflix movie 'Falling For Christmas'.

In the film, her newly-engaged character is suffering from amnesia after a skiing accident, and she ends up being cared for by a lodge owner.

In 2022, Netflix's director of independent film Christina Rogers said: “We’re so happy with our collaboration with Lindsay to date, and we’re thrilled to continue our partnership with her.

“We look forward to bringing more of her films to our members around the world.”

Although Lohan makes a cameo appearance in the new 'Mean Girls' movie, she actually felt upset by one particular joke in the film.

A rep for the Hollywood star told The Messenger: "Lindsay was very hurt and disappointed by the reference in the film."

In the new movie, rap star Megan Thee Stallion says: "We are going back red. Y2K fire crotch is back!"

The comment is a reference to an infamous remark made by oil heir Brandon Davis back in 2006, when he called Lindsay the name during a night out in Los Angeles.