Nicole Kidman is to star in 'Mice'.

The 56-year-old actress has joined the cast of the upcoming big screen adaptation of Gordon Reece's debut novel of the same name, and Justin Kurzel is to direct the motion picture.

The psychological thriller novel tells the story of a mother and daughter who are pushed to their limits in the face of bullying.

Reece said: "The thought of an actress as staggeringly gifted as Nicole Kidman teaming up with Australia’s most daring and original director on the adaptation of 'Mice' is hugely exciting.

"I’ve no doubt their collaboration is going to make for electrifying cinema that we’ll be talking about for years."

Blossom Films and Made Up Stories said in a statement: "We were so taken with Gordon’s book - it is one of those stories that gets under your skin and stays there.

"We have been a fan of Justin and Shaun’s work for a long time and we are thrilled we have found the perfect story to come together on. We are so excited to be bringing this collaboration into the world."

Shaun Grant is to pen the script and also produce alongside Kurzel, Kidman, Nicole O’Donohue, Bruna Papandrea, Per Saari, Steve Hutensky and Jodi Matterson.

O’Donohue, Jeanne Snow, and Harriet Warner are to executive produce the project.

Production company Thirdborn - who are made up of Kurzel, Grant and O’Donohue - said: "We are thrilled to partner with Made Up Stories and Blossom Films to bring Gordon Reece’s terrifying novel, Mice, to the screen.

"It is exciting to be developing a horror story and to have the opportunity to work with Nicole in this genre."