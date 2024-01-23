Chloe Sevigny thinks her sense of style is very French.

The 46-year-old actress - who was born in the US to a Polish-American mother and a father of French-Canadian heritage - thinks she is less worries about "appearances and perfection" than her countrywomen because she prefers a more "natural" look.

Asked apart from her name, what is the most French thing about her, Chloe told France's Vogue magazine: "My blood, although that goes back a long way.

"Perhaps that would be my sense of style. I feel like I am less concerned with appearances and perfection than my compatriots are. I tend to be more natural …

"Oh, I know! Like the French, I'm very good at letting go. They've preserved that cafe culture that we don't have in America. Here, it's all, 'Go, go, go!' from morning to night.

"When I stay in France, I can sit chatting with friends for hours... and I'm very happy doing so."

Chloe has always "obsessed" over the costumes her characters are given in her projects but thinks that attention to detail has helped her when it comes to directing.

Asked how acting has helped with directing, she said: "Firstly, because I know how to communicate with actors naturally, given that we work in the same profession.

"Secondly, I have lots of small obsessions. I've always been obsessed with my costumes, my props... and I've always wanted to know what was going on on a set. I admire the actors who just let others around them manage everything else and concentrate solely on their performance. I've often been advised to do the same."

The 'Russian Doll' actress also lamented the lack of "humour" in the modern world and thinks people are too worried about offending others to relax.

She said: "The other day, someone asked me what my current greatest wish was, and I answered, 'More humour!'

" I dream of outrageous, hilarious talk shows, with great wit à la Truman Capote. But it's as if there's no room for that anymore.

"These days, people are so on edge... Everyone is so careful not to offend anyone.

"And it's a pity there's no room for eccentricity anymore, don't you think?"