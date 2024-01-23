Pamela Anderson wants people to "accept" their skin as it is.

The 56-year-old actress and her sons Brandon and Dylan - who she has with ex-husband Tommy Lee - have acquired skincare brand Sonsie and she admitted she became a fan of the firm because of its messaging not to try and "fix" the complexion but to embrace self-acceptance.

She told Vogue.com: “It's about accepting yourself where you are right now. All of us have tried all sorts of different things—your friends are doing it, then you're doing it.

"But I just came to a point where I felt like, ‘This is it. I just want to do me, keep my skin hydrated, and look after myself, but I don't want to have to think about tomorrow. I want to think about right now. Live and how I feel in this moment.’”

Pamela has always wanted to "challenge beauty".

She said: “I think that it's always been part of my journey to challenge beauty.

“That's what I like about Sonsie. It's not false promises, it's self-acceptance of yourself and where you are in this moment. Not beating yourself up about something, but just feeling a little more free.”

The former 'Baywatch' star has had multiple offers over the years to get involved with a beauty firm but she "couldn't" allow herself to associate with something that generated so much plastic waste.

Pamela - who also liked the brand's vegan ethos - said: “Ever since the Baywatch days. But it just always felt like too much plastic. Whether it was shampoo or a pet line, or beauty more recently, all I could see was the plastic waste and I couldn't do it.

"[Sonsie] just made the most sense to me out of all of the options in front of me.”