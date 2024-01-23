Allison Holker has found a new "purpose" in life since the death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss.

The 35-year-old dancer married former 'Ellen' star Stephen in 2013 and has Weslie, 15, Maddox, seven, and three-year-old Zaia with him but was left devastated when the DJ took his own life in December 2022 and has now insisted that "speaking kindly" has become her key message to give to others.

She told E! News: "I've always thought my purpose was to share love and joy with the world through dance, but now I must use my words. It's a new purpose for me, and we must share this message that we have to speak kindly to yourselves first and foremost.

"Because you talk to yourself more than anybody else does, it needs to be kind words and you need to be your biggest advocate.

"This is now my purpose in a new way, a new resurgence of who I am and what I need to be for the world and my kids."

Around the time she was marking one year since the death of her husband, Allison - who is known as a judge on 'So You Think You Can Dance' and has also served as a professional on 'Dancing with the Stars' -admitted that she had found "space of tranquility" despite the tragedy and felt ready to celebrate all the happy times they had together.

In a post to mark what would have been their 10th wedding anniversary, Allison wrote on Instagram: "We honor love by finding peace and gratitude in the memories of the ones that have transformed our souls forever.

"On our anniversary I find myself in a space of tranquility embracing so many beautiful moments felt and experienced. With my whole heart I celebrate our love.(sic)"