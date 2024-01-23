Stella McCartney is launching a skin supplement.

The 52-year-old fashion designer set up her own skincare brand just over a year ago and now she's branching out into edibles, with the Alter-Care Supplement having been in the works for two-and-a-half years and created with her cruelty-free ethics and clean beauty approach in mind.

She told WWD: “I’ve always been interested in the relationship between good nutrition and skin health, which is why I wanted to incorporate an edible skin supplement into my skin care range.

“It took a while to create the perfect formula and to propose something different in the beauty industry.

"There aren’t that many brands, at least none that I’m aware of, that have created skin supplements using only vegan, 100 percent natural-origin ingredients and which are supported with strong clinical results."

The supplement - which is also gluten and GMO-free and costs £60 from Space NK and Stella's own beauty website - includes a patented complex called Ceramosides, which helps protect against premature ageing and prevents collagen destruction and Stella has insisted visible results will be detected after a month.

She said: “As with everything I do, I wanted to create something that was natural and cruelty-free but didn’t compromise on results. After taking my Alter-Care Supplements for 30 days, the skin will see a 25 percent improvement in skin elasticity; wrinkles will appear 24 percent less visible and hydration will increase by 23 percent."

And when taken in addition to using her Alter-Care Serum, Stella claimed the results are "intensified".