Dakota Johnson has told people to "leave her alone" over the idea she sleeps for 14 hours every night.

The 34-year-old actress caused a stir in December 2023 when she told the Wall Street Journal she could "easily" sleep for such a long amount of time, but now she's insisted she doesn't "demand" it after her comments were misinterpreted.

Appearing on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', she said: "I didn't even say that like that!"

When the late night host asked if she "likes to sleep 14 hours", she responded: "No. I said that I could easily sleep 14 hours. But I don't like demand it. I'm not a monster."

After Jimmy noted that plenty of outlets picked up the story which sparked a debate on the right amount of sleep, Dakota jokingly argued her case.

She laughed: "Why is sleep bad? Like, why? Leave me alone. I'm just asleep...

"I don't have to take anything to sleep like that either, I can just sleep like that.

"I think if I took like an Ambien, I think I'd wake up next year."

Last month, she told the WSJ that sleep is her "number one priority", while meditation helps her cope with anxiety.

She explained: "I don't have a regular [wake-up] time. It depends on what's happening in my life.

"If I'm not working, if I have a day off on a Monday, then I will sleep as long as I can. Sleep is my number one priority in life."

Dakota - who is currently promoting upcoming superhero movie 'Madame Web' - added to the outlet that she needs at least 10 hours of kip a night to function.

She added: "I'm not functional if I get less than 10. I can easily go 14 hours."

