Brooklyn Beckham has taken date night inspiration from dad David.

The 24-year-old aspiring chef has revealed his go-to dish is fresh pasta, which was influenced by the way his famous dad, 48, treats his mum Victoria for a romantic meal.

As part of his new partnership with Uber Eats, Brooklyn said: "My pasta is perfect for date night, it's something I've cooked for my wife [Nicola Peltz] on our date nights, something that my dad has cooked for my mum."

In a new video as part of the campaign, the star was rustling up some meaty tomato pasta.

Although he recently insisted Nicola, 29, "can't cook to save her life", he has been teaching her his culinary ways.

He added: "My favourite food is comfort food. I taught my wife how to make pasta. Yeah she really enjoys it."

As a final touch for the pasta dish, Brooklyn makes sure to grate a generous serving of cheese over the top.

He explained: "I love a lot of cheese, so I'm doing it the way I would do it."

He recently revealed how his dad helped hone his own passion for cooking.

He told the Sunday Times newspaper: "My dad was always the one cooking in the house, my mum not so much.

"I just loved hanging out with him in the kitchen, I loved the smell of food."

Meanwhile, Brooklyn revealed he and his siblings - Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and 12-year-old Harper - have "the best" time in the kitchen together.

She said: "We never say it's like a competition, even though we give each other a bit of stick about it — that's just what brothers do.

"All of us in the kitchen. Just listening to music, cooking together, it's fun. The best."