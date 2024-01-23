The Joker coming soon to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

The Joker will be coming to 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' soon.

As part of ' Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Season 1' the Clown Prince of Crime will be making his way into the title at no extra cost for players in March.

In a video released by the game's developed Rocksteady, titled 'Suicide Squad Insider – Episode 3', the studio announced that the DC super-villain will be incorporated into the game through an alternate realty invaded by Braniac known as Elseworlds, and will come equipped with a rocket-powered umbrella to propel him around the city.

The first season will also include additional content, including a new Joker-themed playable environment, two episodes with missions, activities and strongholds with new boss fights and enemy variants, as well as DC-themed weapons and gear.

Rocksteady also announced that a future three seasons will be released for the title, with each one including a new playable character, playable environments and activities, as well as weapons and gear.

'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' is due to be released on 2 February 2024 and will be available to play on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam, as well as through the Epic Games store on 5 March.

