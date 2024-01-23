Amazon has been fined for "excessive" surveillance of its workers.

Amazon France Logistique - which manages the company's warehouses in France - has been fined €32 million ($34.7 million) for "excessive" surveillance of its workforce.

An investigation into Amazon's behaviour was launched after employees and media companies raised concerns about the working conditions.

Amazon was subsequently found to have taken its employee surveillance too far, leading workers having to justify their breaks during the working day.

What's more, the National Commission on Informatics and Liberty - which is an independent regulatory body in France - has questioned why the online retail giant needed to retain workers' data for 31 days.

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Amazon workers announced plans to take strike action in the UK in a dispute over pay.

The GMB trade union confirmed that workers intended to take strike action on January 25.

Rachel Fagan, the GMB organiser, told the BBC at the time: "For workers to down tools at Amazon’s new Birmingham HQ just weeks after it opened its doors goes to show how furious Amazon workers in the UK are."

Meanwhile, an Amazon spokesperson has confirmed that by April, minimum starting pay would increase from £12.30 ($15.60) per hour to £13 per hour.

The spokesperson said: "We also work hard to provide great benefits, a positive work environment and excellent career opportunities."