A popular YouTuber recently made more than $200,000 in ad revenue by posting a video on X.

MrBeast - who is one of the most popular creators on the video-sharing platform - is famed for creating particularly expensive videos, and he recently took to X to see how much he could make on the micro-blogging site.

The 25-year-old star uploaded a video called "$1 Car vs $100,000,000 Car", which compared luxury motors at different price points, and he earned an eye-watering $263,355 in revenue from the video.

MrBeast - whose video generated 124 million views - subsequently wrote on X: "But it's a bit of a facade. Advertisers saw the attention it was getting and bought ads on my video (I think) and thus my revenue per view is prob higher than what you'd experience."

MrBeast - who has more than 26 million followers on X - has now pledged to give the money away.

The YouTube star has explained that ten random followers will receive a share of the money.

X's ad revenue policy has come under intense scrutiny since Elon Musk bought the company in 2022.

MrBeast has even been outspoken about the platform in the past, suggesting that he wouldn't post on X because it doesn't make financial sense to do it.

He previously explained: "My videos cost millions to make and even if they got a billion views on X it wouldn't fund a fraction of it."