David Bowie's daughter opens up on the 'pain' of losing her father: 'I drowned myself in toxins'

Published
2024/01/23 14:00 (GMT)

Lexi Jones ended up in "lonely isolation" following the death of her father David Bowie.

The 'Life On Mars' singer died in January 2016 at the age of 69 following a battle with liver cancer and now his 23-year-old daughter Lexi - who he had with model Iman - has admitted that she ended up alienating her family and "hurting" her loved ones during her initial period of grief.

She told the Daily Mail's Eden Confidential column: "I confused living life with surviving life's days by filling my body's bottomless void, drowning myself in toxins and poison. I involved myself in things I never expected to be part of. "Situating myself in situations that contributed to the already crumbling foundation of my family eventually led to lonely isolation.

"I've hurt the ones I loved most with hateful words to make them feel at least a little bit of the pain I went through every day."

Lexi added that she felt that it was "easier" to describe herself as a "psychopath" rather than dealing with her issues head-on as the personality she developed in her early adult years was a stark cry from how she used to be as a little girl.

She said: "It felt easier to label myself as a psychopath, rather than to have admitted to the lack of introspection in an effort to justify my harmful actions."

"Growing to be such a violent and angry individual was unbelievably contradictory to the sweet and gentle little girl I used to be."

Lexi grew up in New York with her father - who was married to Angie Bowie before tying the knot with Iman in 1992 - and her mother and now works as an artist but previously admitted that she had struggled with mental health issues.

She said: "I have struggled with mental health issues. Art has always been a coping mechanism to get out of dark places."

