Kathy Hilton has had to teach Paris Hilton about changing diapers.

The 42-year-old heiress is married to Carter Reum and has Phoenix, 12 months, as well as two-month-old London with him and now her mother Kathy, 64, has admitted she has had to help her with the early stages of caring for a baby.

She told Us Weekly: "I did crack up a few months ago [when] I was teaching her some things. I forgot to put the diaper on top of the private part and [Phoenix] started peeing and it went all in her face. She’s like, ‘Oh, why didn’t you warn me about that?’ I’m like, ‘OK, this is what we do.’ So, she’s learning little by little by little.”

[When] I had Paris, my mother came and helped for three weeks. I felt like I was going to break her. I just happened to be younger.”

The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star also admitted that she "totally understood" where Paris was coming from when she felt the need to defend herself against fans who shamed her for the way she has done certain things since becoming a mother.

She said: "I totally understood. Somebody made a comment that, ‘Oh, the way we were holding the baby [was wrong]'. I’m used to a big baby but Phoenix was smaller [than London]. I knew she would be a great mom. London and Phoenix are very relaxed and mellow and a joy."

In December, 'Stars Are Blind' singer Paris took to X - formerly known as Twitter - to tell fans insist that she was "loving" being a mother as she insisted she was only "having fun" when she made a joke out of having to change a diaper.

She said: "On my show, #ParisInLove, I joked about changing a diaper for the first time, which, let's be honest, was just me having a bit of fun - as you can see I changed his diaper the night I brought him home. But, in all seriousness, when it comes to being a mom, I'm fully involved and loving every moment of it. It's interesting how a playful comment can be taken so seriously. Even though this season was the most real, authentic and raw I have ever been with my fans.