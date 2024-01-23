'Oppenheimer' is leading the 2024 Oscar nominations with 13 nods.

The shortlist for the 96th Academy Awards was announced on Tuesday (23.01.24) and the World War II drama - which stars Cillian Murphy in the title role of the theoretical physicist - is leading the way.

The film is up for Best Picture, whilst filmmaker Christopher Nolan is up for Best Director and former 'Peaky Blinders' star Cillian is up for Actor in a Leading Role.

Cillian will face competition from Bradley Cooper for his role in 'Maestro', Colman Domingo for 'Rustin', Paul Giamatti for 'The Holdovers' and Jeffrey Wright for 'American Fiction', whilst those up for Actress in a Leading Role include Lily Gladstone for 'Killers of the Flower Moon', Annette Bening for 'Nyad, Sandra Hüller for 'Anatomy of a Fall' and Carey Mulligan for 'Maestro'.

Coming up behind with 11 nominations is the comedy 'Poor Things' - which stars Emma Stone as a woman brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist, whilst 'The Holdovers', 'Killers of the Flower Moon' and 'Barbie' are also among the top nominees.

Over the summer, 'Oppenheimer' went head-to-head with Greta Gerwig's hit comedy based on the iconic Mattel doll - which eventually earned almost $1.5 billion at the box office whilst 'Oppenheimer' brought in $953.8 million - and the two will both go up against each other once again for the title of Best Picture.

Other nominees for the coveted accolade include 'American Fiction', 'Anatomy of a Fall', 'The Holdovers', 'Maestro' 'Past Lives', and 'The Zone of Interest'.

'Barbie' received a total of eight nods, including Ryan Gosling for Best Actor in a Supporting Role whilst his character Ken's song 'I'm Just Ken' is up for Best Original Song, as is the Billie Eilish track 'What Was I Made For?' which appears in the closing section of the film.

The 96th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday 10 March 2024.

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, ‘American Fiction’

Robert De Niro, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Robert Downey Jr., ‘Oppenheimer’

Ryan Gosling, ‘Barbie’

Mark Ruffalo, ‘Poor Things’

Best Costume Design

‘Barbie’ – Jacqueline Durran

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ – Jacqueline West

‘Napoleon’ – David Crossman, Janty Yates

‘Oppenheimer’ – Ellen Mirojnick

‘Poor Things’ – Holly Waddington

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

‘Golda’

‘Maestro’

‘Oppenheimer’

‘Poor Things’

‘Society of the Snow’

Best Live Action Short Film

‘The After’

‘Invincible’

‘Knight of Fortune’

‘Red, White and Blue’

‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar’

Best Animated Short Film

‘Letter to a Pig’

‘Ninety-Five Senses’

‘Our Uniform’

‘Pachyderme’

‘War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko’

Best Adapted Screenplay

‘American Fiction’ - Cord Jefferson

‘Barbie’ - Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig

‘Oppenheimer’ - Christopher Nolan

‘Poor Things’ - Tony McNamara

‘The Zone of Interest’ - Jonathan Glazer

Best Original Screenplay

‘Anatomy of a Fall’ - Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

‘The Holdovers’ - David Hemingson

‘Maestro’ - Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

‘May December’ - Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik

‘Past Lives’ - Celine Song

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, ‘Oppenheimer’

Danielle Brooks, ‘The Color Purple’

America Ferrera, ‘Barbie’

Jodie Foster, ‘Nyad’

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, ‘The Holdovers’

Best Original Song

‘The Fire Inside’ from ‘Flamin’ Hot’

‘I'm Just Ken’ from ‘Barbie’

‘It Never Went Away’ from ‘American Symphony’

‘Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)’ from ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

‘What Was I Made For?’ from ‘Barbie’

Best Original Score

‘American Fiction’

‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

‘Oppenheimer’

‘Poor Things’

Best Documentary Feature Film

‘Bobi Wine: The People’s President’

‘The Eternal Memory’

‘Four Daughters’

‘To Kill a Tiger’

‘20 Days in Mariupol’

Best Documentary Short Film

‘The ABCs of Book Banning’

‘The Barber of Little Rock’

‘Island In Between’

‘The Last Repair Shop’

‘Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó’

Best International Feature Film

‘Io Capitano’ (Italy)

‘Perfect Days’ (Japan)

‘Society of the Snow’ (Spain)

‘The Teachers’ Lounge’ (Germany)

‘The Zone of Interest’ (United Kingdom)

Best Animated Feature Film

‘The Boy and the Heron’

‘Elemental’

‘Nimona’

‘Robot Dreams’

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

Best Production Design

‘Barbie’

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

‘Napoleon’

‘Oppenheimer’

‘Poor Things’

Best Film Editing

‘Anatomy of a Fall’

‘The Holdovers’

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

‘Oppenheimer’

‘Poor Things’

Best Sound

‘The Creator’

‘Maestro’

‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’

‘Oppenheimer’

‘The Zone of Interest’

Best Visual Effects

‘The Creator’

‘Godzilla Minus One’

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’

‘Napoleon’

Best Cinematography

‘El Conde’ - Edward Lachman

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ - Rodrigo Prieto

‘Maestro’ - Matthew Libatique

‘Oppenheimer’ - Hoyte van Hoytema

‘Poor Things’ - Robbie Ryan

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, ‘Maestro’

Colman Domingo, ‘Rustin’

Paul Giamatti, ‘The Holdovers’

Cillian Murphy, ‘Oppenheimer’

Jeffrey Wright, ‘American Fiction’

Best Actress

Annette Bening, ‘Nyad’

Lily Gladstone, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Sandra Hüller, ‘Anatomy of a Fall’

Carey Mulligan, ‘Maestro’

Emma Stone, ‘Poor Things’

Best Director

Justine Triet, ‘Anatomy of a Fall’

Martin Scorsese, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Christopher Nolan, ‘Oppenheimer’

Yorgos Lanthimos, ‘Poor Things’

Jonathan Glazer, ‘The Zone of Interest’

Best Picture

‘American Fiction’

‘Anatomy of a Fall’

‘Barbie’

‘The Holdovers’

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

‘Maestro’

‘Oppenheimer’

‘Past Lives’

‘Poor Things’

‘The Zone of Interest’